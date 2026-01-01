HYDERABAD: The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, inaugurated its maiden electric buses on the campus on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan said that another important milestone had been achieved in the history of the University.

He stated that the initiative was not merely a transport facility but a major relief for students and a strong step towards a modern and environmentally friendly campus system.

“We aim to provide students with better, safe, and free transportation within the campus so that they can fully focus on their academic activities,” he underlined.

The VC added that the administration was continuously taking steps for the welfare of students, and the launch of electric buses was a part of such ongoing efforts.

According to him, the bus service would not only reduce the financial burden on students but will also contribute to a cleaner environment and improved traffic management.

The students attending the launch event also lauded the Varsity’s initiatives. They said that their inter-university travel costs would hopefully be brought to a naught due to those buses, he said.