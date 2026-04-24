ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has announced a plan to provide electric motorcycles to government employees up to BPS-16 through affordable installment schemes, as part of broader efforts to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the electric motorcycle proposal for government employees during a high-level meeting in Islamabad focused on accelerating the country’s transition to electric transport (EV).

Officials at the meeting said the government is working towards converting 30% of all vehicles in Pakistan to electric power within the next five years. The shift is expected to significantly reduce reliance on imported fuel, with projected savings of around $4.5bn.

The prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has directed relevant departments to speed up existing efforts to expand EV adoption.

He highlighted that, in light of changing regional dynamics and rising future energy needs, moving toward electric transport would help cut import expenses while also supporting environmental sustainability and strengthening energy security.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of transparency in the distribution of subsidies under the National Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, instructing authorities to fast-track the rollout of the electric bike programme.

Officials further briefed the meeting that so far, 72 manufacturing licenses have been issued for electric motorcycles and rickshaws, along with four for electric cars. In addition, 123 applications have been submitted for setting up EV charging stations across the country.