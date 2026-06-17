Electric Tram route revealed for Lahore

The Minister for Transport in Punjab, Bilal Akbar, has revealed that the province’s first electric tram is likely to operate in Lahore during the next fiscal year 2026-27.

He made this announcement while talking to media correspondents. Bilal Akbar said that the contracting process for the electric tram project has been completed, and the scheme has entered the procurement phase.

The Punjab transport minister also unveiled the tram’s route and said that the proposed route will start from the Central Business District (CBD) and pass through Jail Road and Mall Road before ending at Istanbul Chowk.

He added that no trees will be cut down for the electric tram project.

The provincial minister said an earlier plan required the development of a complete metro-style system for the project, but that plan has been postponed.