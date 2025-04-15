Electric vehicles’ charging tariff fixed at Rs 23.57/unit

ISLAMABAD: The basic tariff of electric vehicle charging stations has been fixed at Rs 23.57 per unit as the federal government’s request has been approved, ARY News reported.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a decision approving the federal government’s request, reducing the basic tariff of electric vehicle charging stations by Rs 21.98 per unit.

After the decision, the tariff has been reduced from Rs 45.55 to Rs 23.57 per unit. Meanwhile a request to remove capped margin of Rs 24.44 on vehicle charging stations also approved.

As per the government’s request, the margin has been left to the market, the NEPRA maintained.

It is to be noted here that the federal government had submitted a request to NEPRA for reduction in tariff of charging stations.

Earlier, the Senate was informed today that the Pakistan government is encouraging the use of electric vehicles in order to protect the environment and reduce dependence on imported fuel.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar told the House during Question Hour that thirty electric buses have been imported from China. These buses have been stationed at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad where state of the art charging facilities have been made available. He said the soft launch of these buses is taking place today.

The law minister told the House that NADRA centers will be established in each Union Council in the next two and a half years.