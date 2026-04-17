ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has permanently abolished the provision of free electricity units for employees in the power sector, in what officials describe as a major policy decision.

The federal minister for Energy, Awais Leghari, has said the supply of free electricity to power sector workers is now a thing of the past.

Awais Leghari has welcomed a related court ruling in this regard and called the move a positive step, adding that this is the first government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take what he described as a bold decision to end the benefit.

He added that the removal of free electricity units had long been a public demand, and fulfilling it was among the government’s priorities.

He said that the government remains committed to taking necessary measures for economic recovery and national development, saying further decisions would be made without hesitation in the interest of the country.