Electricity bill relief announced for flood-affected areas in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the flood-affected areas across Pakistan are going to have significant electricity bill relief, ARY News reported.

During a high-level meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the decision was made to help the financial problems faced by citizens affected by recent floods.

According to the directive, the immediate suspension of electricity bill collection for the month of August in flood-affected areas across Pakistan has been implemented.

Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari, confirmed that, according to the electricity bill relief, all bills for August 2025 have been waived for residents in flood-affected areas. He also thanked the Prime Minister for taking this measure for the needy people.

Bills will be adjusted in the upcoming billing cycle for those who have already paid. Authorities have instructed the division to ensure the rapid implementation of this directive.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that a full support package will be announced once negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are finalised.

The government has requested the IMF to approve a three-month delay of electricity bills in flood-affected areas.

“The floods have shocked millions across Pakistan. We are dedicated to providing ease to their burden and will not rest until every affected family gets back to their home,” said PM Shehbaz Sharif during the meeting.

Read More: Floodwater level decreases at Punjnad, surges at Guddu Barrage

Minister Leghari added that federal and provincial agencies are tirelessly busy in rescue and restoration efforts.

He also noted that up to 70 percent of electricity bill relief is already being provided to 18 million consumers nationwide.

This move comes after massive destruction caused by monsoon floods, which have flooded vast areas, displaced thousands, and damaged critical infrastructure.

The relief package is part of the government’s commitment to support susceptible communities during this crisis.