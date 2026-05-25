ISLAMABAD: The procedure for obtaining a subsidy on the electricity bill through QR codes has been unveiled, with domestic consumers using less than 200 units of electricity per month also included in the scheme.

According to details, the government has introduced a modern QR code system to ensure transparency in electricity bill subsidies and prevent misuse of relief measures.

Launched under the federal government’s “Cross Subsidy Program 2026,” the initiative aims to ensure that subsidies reach only deserving and eligible consumers.

Power Division officials said special QR codes would be printed on electricity bills of domestic consumers using up to 200 units per month. The move is aimed at discouraging the misuse of subsidies through multiple electricity meters installed at a single household.

The subsidy scheme covers beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), daily wage labourers and domestic consumers consuming less than 200 units of electricity monthly.

Under the registration procedure, consumers will have to scan the QR code printed on their electricity bill, which will redirect them to the official government portal. Users will then be required to enter their 14-digit reference number along with CNIC details.

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An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for verification, after which the registration process will be completed.

Authorities advised consumers to ensure that the name mentioned on the electricity bill matches the name on their CNIC to avoid delays during verification.

To facilitate individuals unfamiliar with digital systems or those without smartphones, the government has established facilitation desks and help camps at deputy commissioner offices and union council levels.

Officials added that consumers facing QR code scanning issues could also manually register through the official Cross Subsidy Program portal.

The Power Division said digitalising the electricity bill subsidy mechanism would improve transparency, enhance efficiency and ensure direct relief delivery to low-income households.