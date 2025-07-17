PML-N MPA Ashraf Rasool urges electricity billing reforms in letter to SIFC

LAHORE (July 17, 2025): Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool has penned a letter to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), calling for immediate electricity billing reforms to address rising public concerns.

In his letter, the MPA urged the government to increase the limit for subsidized electricity units from 200 to 400, aiming to provide relief to lower-income consumers.

He asserted that electricity billing reforms would help reduce defaults and ease the growing public unrest.

Pir Ashraf Rasool also recommended that NEPRA and DISCOs be directed to take swift action on billing disputes to restore public trust.

He stressed that lowering energy costs would not only benefit consumers but also play a critical role in restoring investor confidence in the country.

Masses have been demanding relief in the electricity bills especially the subsidise units limit i-e 200 units, currently.

Earlier, electricity consumers in Sukkur strongly criticized the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) over alleged overbilling and illegal deductions.

The backlash came during an open court (Khuli Kachehri) organized by SEPCO at its regional office in Sukkur, where a large number of citizens gathered to voice their grievances.

Attendees expressed anger over what they described as unjustified and unaffordable electricity bills. An elderly citizen said, “Honest consumers are being forced to pay for electricity theft committed by others.”

Another frustrated consumer questioned how families could survive under the burden of inflated bills. “How can I pay a bill of Rs20,000? Should I pay the bill or feed my children?” he asked.