Electricity bills: Countrywide protests gaining momentum

ISLAMABAD: The movement against inflated electricity bills nationwide is gaining momentum every day. People are hitting the streets and burning the bills in protest.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

In Karachi, the people protested against exorbitant bills sent by K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier. People complained that the bills they are being served are more than their salaries.

In Peshawar, a large number of people took to the streets۔ Citizens say they will no longer sit silent against this ‘injustice’۔ Traders from Ganj Bazaar and Lahore Square also set fire to power bills to record their protest۔