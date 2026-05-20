Electricity bills likely to rise across Pakistan

Power consumers across Pakistan, including customers of K-Electric, are likely to face an increase of PKR 1.72 per unit in electricity tariffs under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism for April, according to official documents.

The proposed increase has been requested by the Central Power Purchasing Agency, which submitted its petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority. The regulator is scheduled to hold a public hearing on June 2 to consider the request.

According to CPPA data, Pakistan generated 9.50 billion units of electricity in April at an average production cost of PKR 9.42 per unit. Around 9.295 billion units were supplied to power distribution companies during the month.

Hydropower remained a major contributor to the energy mix, accounting for 21.89% of total electricity generation in April, followed by nuclear energy at 22.07%.

Electricity generated from local coal contributed 15.61% to the overall mix, while imported coal accounted for 14.14%. Power generation from local gas stood at 10.19%.

Generation from furnace oil contributed 5.11% and imported liquefied natural gas accounted for 4% of the total electricity produced during the month. Diesel-based generation remained limited at 0.49%, according to the data.

If approved by NEPRA, the fuel adjustment surcharge would be applicable to consumers nationwide, adding further pressure on households and businesses already facing elevated energy costs.