Electricity bills set to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Electricity consumers across Pakistan, including customers of K-Electric, could face higher bills from September after a Rs.1.99 per unit relief package expires this month.

The relief for electricity consumers of over Rs.67.17 billion, introduced under the quarterly adjustment for January to March 2026, is going to end during the current month.

Meanwhile, power distribution companies have approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking to recover more than Rs.23 billion from consumers under the quarterly adjustment for April to June 2026.

If approved, the new adjustment could add around Rs.1 per unit to electricity bills. The final amount will be determined by NEPRA following a hearing.

NEPRA has also approved a 75-paisa per unit increase under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment for June 2026.

The additional charge will be reflected in the August 2026 electricity bills of K-Electric and customers of the country’s distribution companies.

The latest fuel adjustment will not apply to lifeline consumers, electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), or prepaid electricity customers.