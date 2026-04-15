Power division issues statement on electricity crisis in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has issued a statement addressing the ongoing electricity shortfall across Pakistan, attributing the situation to a decline in hydropower generation.

According to officials, load management has been intensified after hydel production dropped by 1,991 megawatts overnight. During peak hours last night, the electricity shortfall reached 4,500 megawatts, with total demand recorded at 18,000 megawatts.

The reduction in hydropower output has been linked to lower water releases from reservoirs, as provincial demand for water has declined. Authorities stated that water distribution is being managed in accordance with provincial requirements.

Officials further noted that water demand remains lower compared to last year in Pakistan, largely due to recent rainfall and the crop harvesting season. However, they expressed optimism that increased water releases in the coming days would help improve hydropower generation.

The Power Division clarified that load shedding is currently limited to night-time hours, with no reported shortfall during the day.

It was also stated that improved availability of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to ease pressure on the power supply system. The division apologised for the inconvenience caused and urged consumers to reduce electricity usage during night hours and adopt energy conservation measures to help manage demand.

he federal government has indicated a possible increase of around Rs1.5 per unit in electricity prices as Pakistan faces the economic impact of ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Earlier, the government announced approximately 2.25 hours of daily electricity loadshedding across the country as part of a “peak relief strategy” aimed at preventing a steeper increase of up to Rs6 per unit in power tariffs.

Officials said that while efforts are being made to limit the use of expensive fuels such as furnace oil, consumers may still experience an increase of about Rs1.5 per unit. Without these measures, the hike could have reached between Rs5 and Rs6 per unit.