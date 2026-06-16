The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced a scheduled electricity shutdown in several areas tomorrow, Wednesday, 17 June 2026, as part of maintenance and system improvement works.

According to an official statement issued by LESCO, electricity supply will remain suspended for six hours from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm in areas served by various grid stations.

The affected grid stations include Bhai Pheru, Chung, Emco, Ghazi, Kahna, Khanqah Dogran, Mominpura, Qila Star Shah, Makkah Colony, Sarfraz Nagar, Shalimar, Sukh Chayn, Gajju Matta, Liaquatabad and New Kot Lakhpat.

According to the LESCO announcement, the shutdown would also affect several feeders, including BBJ, Manga Mandi 1 and 3 under the Bhai Pheru grid station, as well as New Chung, Shahkam and ICC Textile feeders under the Chung grid station.

Additionally, Industrial and residential areas connected to the EMCO grid station, including Kot Abdul Malik, Madina Glass and Starlet, will also experience power outages.

The LESCO administration advised consumers to plan their daily activities accordingly and also urged them to cooperate during the temporary electricity outage.

Officials said the electricity shutdown was inevitable to improve the reliability and efficiency of the power distribution system, adding that electricity supply would be restored immediately after maintenance work is completed۔

Separately, the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) has announced an electricity shutdown schedule affecting several feeders in Old Sukkur and nearby areas.

SEPCO officials stated that the outage, approved from 15 June 2026 to 18 June 2026, is intended to upgrade the system and replace malfunctioned conductors.

According to the SEPCO, areas connected to the Royal Road, Pir Murad Shah, Jumani, Jinnah Chowk, Golimar, Jai Shah and Urban feeders will be affected.

Electricity supply in these affected areas will remain suspended daily from 8:00am to 1:00pm until 18 June 2026.

SEPCO has advised residents to make necessary arrangements, particularly for water storage, to minimise inconvenience during the scheduled electricity outages.