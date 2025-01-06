Probe reveals senior officials ‘involved’ in electricity overbilling

LAHORE: A probe revealed that Top officials of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) are responsible for electricity overbilling in Lahore, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has completed its investigation into the overbilling scandal, which found LESCO’s Chief Executive, CSD, and Director Commercial guilty of wrongdoing.

Sources revealed that the investigation revealed that LESCO had issued excessive bills to consumers in 2024, worth billions. The NAB Lahore will submit its investigative report to the Chairman NAB, who will make a final decision on the inquiry after a briefing.

Earlier, power companies were caught with overbilling of Rs8.44bln in Pakistan.

As per details, DISCOs overbilled power consumers with Rs8.44bln to coverup their line losses. The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) did overbilling of Rs1.73bln, while Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) did overbilling of Rs2.39bln.

Also read: FIA recovers Rs 39 billion in crack down on power theft, overbilling

The report also unveiled overbilling of over Rs3bln in Lahore and Islamabad Electric Power Supply Companies.

FESCO, GEPCO, MEPCO and QESCO were also involved in overbilling to hide their line losses, the report stated.

It’s worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate an inquiry against the officials and officers of the power distribution companies who are involved in charging excess units in the electricity bills of the consumers.

He said the ‘anti-public’ officers and officials, who are accessing electricity bills by adding extra units to the electricity bill, should be punished.

The prime minister said elements involved in charging excess units in the bills of protected consumers of below 200 unit per month should be exposed before the nation.