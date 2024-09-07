FIA recovers Rs 39 billion in crack down on power theft, overbilling

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has released its annual performance report for the Anti-Corruption Circle, ARY News reported.

During the current year, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle registered 277 cases and 157 inquiries. A total of 177 accused, including absconders, were arrested, according to an FIA spokesperson.

The circle conducted raids on various premises, including those involved in overbilling, power theft, fake medicines, and land grabbing, resulting in the recovery of Rs 39 billion and the arrest of several high-profile individuals.

Notable arrests included the LESCO Project Director, three XENs, and a commercial assistant who caused a loss of Rs 82 crore to the national exchequer.

Additionally, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle recovered 101 acres and 71 kanals of land worth Rs 8 billion from the Auqaf Department and retrieved approximately Rs 3 crore from tenants.

The circle also took action against fake and substandard medicines, registering 11 cases and sealing three medicine factories and medical stores. Recoveries worth Rs 206 million were made during these operations.

Furthermore, seven officials were arrested for illegal distribution and substandard wheat, and cases were registered under the Torch Act 2022.

The FIA also cracked down on human organ trafficking, arresting 12 members of five gangs involved in illegal transplants. Three cases were registered, and several doctors, staff, and agents were among those arrested.