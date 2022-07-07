Power tariff hiked for KE consumers 

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an additional fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of Rs9.52 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers for the month of May, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the power regulatory authority, the K-Electric had requested a fuel cost adjustment of Rs11.34/kWh.

Nepra conducted a public hearing on July 4 on the petition submitted by KE for fuel charges adjustment for May 2022. The increase will be applicable to all consumer categories, except for KE lifeline consumers.

The amount would be recovered in the bills of July and August 2022 from the KE consumers. In July, consumers will be charged Rs2.63, while the consumers will be charged Rs6.89 in August.

Earlier in the day, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved hike in power tariff by Rs7.90 per unit, following demand from CPPAG for a hike of Rs7.96 per unit.

According to a notification issued by the power regulatory authority, the increase was made under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of June. The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA) today.

Comments