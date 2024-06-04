web analytics
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Electricity prices further jacked up by Rs3.76 per unit

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday hiked the per unit price of electricity by Rs3.76 per unit on account of quarterly fuel adjustment.

According to a notification issued by the power regulator, the increase will be applicable for three months this year — June, July and August.

As a result of the latest hike in electricity prices, consumers will face higher electricity bills, with additional rates of Rs 1.90 per unit in June, Rs 0.93 per unit in July and August.

Furthermore, this tariff hike will add an additional burden of Rs 46.61 billion on electricity consumers and will also be applicable to K-electric consumers.

READ: Budget 2024-25: Pakistan likely to unveil relief package for power consumers

Earlier, sources revealed that Pakistan government is expected to unveil a new relief package aimed at small consumers who use up to 200 units of electricity monthly, ARY News reported

Sources said that PM Shehbaz Sharif directed that there should be no increase in power tariffs for those consuming 200-unit monthly consumers.

Sources from the Prime Minister’s Office indicated that Shehbaz Sharif rejected the economic team’s proposal to increase electricity rates for protected consumers.

