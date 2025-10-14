NEPRA increases electricity prices across Pakistan, including Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs0.08 per unit in electricity prices for consumers across the country, including Karachi, under the monthly fuel cost adjustment for August.

According to the official notification issued by NEPRA, electricity prices will go up by 8 paisas per unit, and the adjustment will be applied to electricity bills for the month of October.

The authority stated that the hike in electricity prices will also apply to K-Electric consumers, in line with government policy guidelines. The increase comes despite the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) having sought a 19-paisa per unit rise for the same month.

NEPRA clarified that this adjustment is part of the routine monthly fuel price mechanism and will reflect in upcoming electricity prices billed to all categories of consumers.

Earlier, Electricity tariffs across Pakistan were expected to rise by Rs0.19 per unit under fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for August 2025.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a petition, which will be taken up by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in a public hearing today. The monthly adjustment will also be applicable to K-Electric consumers.

According to the CPPA, a total of 14.22 billion units of electricity were generated in August, of which 13.715 billion units were supplied to distribution companies (Discos).

The cost of supplied power stood at Rs7.50 per unit, against a reference cost of Rs7.31 per unit.

If the requested increase is approved, consumers will face an additional financial burden of over Rs3 billion.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan filed a petition in the Sindh High Court challenging the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) decision that allowed K-Electric (KE) to include unrecovered bills and electricity theft losses in its consumer tariff.

The regulatory body granted K-Electric permission to recover Rs74 billion worth of losses from electricity theft and unpaid bills, which is expected to increase costs for honest consumers.