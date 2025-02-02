Electricity prices likely to drop by Rs2 per unit across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Electricity prices likely to decrease by approximately Rs2 per unit for consumers across Pakistan, including Karachi, ARY News reported.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has been approached by distribution companies to reduce electricity prices.

The price reduction is expected to be implemented as part of the quarterly adjustment for October to December 2024. NEPRA has received a request seeking a reduction of Rs52.12 billion in electricity prices for consumers, which is part of the second quarterly adjustment for the current fiscal year.

A hearing on the request is scheduled to take place on February 12. The request includes a reduction of Rs50.66 billion in capacity charges, Rs2.66 billion in transmission and distribution losses, and Rs2.69 billion in operation and maintenance costs.

If approved, the price reduction will provide relief to electricity consumers across the country.

Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification announcing a 20-paise per unit increase in electricity prices.

According to reports, the increase in electricity prices was part of the quarterly adjustment for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. According to the notification, consumers will bear an additional burden of Rs1.18 billion in electricity prices.

NEPRA had previously finalized the July to September quarterly adjustment and sent the decision to the government.

The increase in electricity prices will be applicable for December 2024 only. However, the adjustment will not apply to lifeline and prepaid electricity consumers. Additionally, under the winter package, consumers using extra electricity will also be exempted from this quarterly adjustment.