The Federal Minister of Pakistan for Energy, Awais Leghari has said electricity bills have declined overall despite an increase in fixed charges, adding that power tariffs could be reduced by another Rs. 5 to Rs. 6 per unit if government subsidies remain in place.

While talking on the ARY News Program,’ Khabar’, Awais Leghari said consumers would see even lower electricity rates in the future, claiming that electricity generated during daylight hours could eventually be sold at prices lower than solar power due to increasing renewable energy integration.

Addressing criticism by former finance minister Miftah Ismail over planned power generation capacity, the minister rejected claims that the government was moving to purchase 26,000 megawatts of additional electricity. He said the figure was inaccurate and included net-metering capacity, which does not involve capacity payments.

Leghari said the government was planning to add around 9,000 megawatts to the national grid, including output from the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha hydropower projects as well as a 1,200-megawatt nuclear power plant.

According to the minister, since July 2025, electricity consumption has increased by 8 to 9 percent, while in the last 9 to 10 months, it has increased by about 7 to 9 percent.

He said the figures were available through the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari has said the government has significantly reduced administrative costs in the power division and lowered losses in electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), claiming major savings for taxpayers.

Speaking in a television interview, the minister said distribution company losses had been reduced from around Rs586 billion and would be brought down to Rs. 300 billion during the current fiscal year.

Awais Leghari claimed that reforms in the sector had already saved around Rs. 600 billion of taxpayers’ money.

He further said electricity tariffs could be reduced by Rs. 4 to Rs. 6 per unit if subsidies continue.