Good news for electricity consumers in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification announcing 18 paisas per unit reduction in electricity prices for Karachi consumers under the September 2024 monthly adjustment, ARY News reported.

According to reports, this reduction will be reflected in the electricity bills for December 2024. However, the reduction will not apply to consumers who use up to 300 units of electricity per month, as stated in the notification.

Earlier, K-Electric had requested a reduction of 16 paisas per unit for the September adjustment. Additionally, the utility company had sought permission to return Rs 247 million to its consumers as part of this adjustment.

Last month, NEPRA approved 40 paisas per unit increase in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers.

As per the details, the hike was part of the August 2024 monthly adjustment, and consumers will be billed extra in their January 2025 bills.

Additionally, K-Electric consumers will pay an additional Rs 3.17 per unit in November bills as part of the June adjustment. In December, consumers will pay an extra Rs 3.03 per unit as part of the July 2024 adjustment.

K-Electric had requested a 51 paisas per unit increase in the August monthly adjustment, but NEPRA approved 40 paisas per unit. The notification for the tariff hike has been issued, and consumers will bear the brunt of the increased electricity costs.

Similarly, K-Electric announced an adjustment of Rs. 2.17 per unit for the month of November in their monthly electricity bills.

This was in addition to the existing price of Rs. 3.17 per unit, making the total price Rs. 4.91 per unit.

KE also announced a quarterly adjustment of Rs. 1.74 per unit, which will be charged separately.

This adjustment was part of the quarterly tariff adjustment mechanism, which aims to pass on the fuel price variation to consumers.

It is worth noting that K-Electric had previously announced an increase of Rs. 2.59 per unit for October, which was a major burden on consumers.