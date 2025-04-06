Electricity prices to drop monthly under new govt policy: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Punjab’s Senior Provincial Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has given the public a reason to cheer by announcing that electricity prices will now be reduced every month, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered an Eid gift to the people by lowering electricity prices. She confirmed that this reduction is not a one-off measure but part of a continued monthly relief plan.

Calling the drop in electricity prices nothing short of a miracle, she stressed that delivering relief while remaining within the IMF programme is a major achievement.

“This was a promise made by Nawaz Sharif during the election campaign. He never made false or hollow promises, and today, that commitment has been fulfilled,” she stated.

Criticising the former PTI government, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that from 2018 to 2022, the country suffered greatly. “It was not us who raised electricity prices to Rs 45 per unit, it was their doing,” she added.

She went on to say that those who used to accuse others of theft are now accusing one another. “Those who cannot be loyal to their country cannot be loyal to anyone. Their party is now falling apart.”

According to her, the PML-N has worked day and night over the past year to improve the economy. “Inflation is now decreasing, and the public is receiving relief. Electricity prices are coming down, and hope is returning across the nation.”

She also mentioned that Maryam Nawaz would soon announce wheat procurement.

Lastly, she advised political parties not to politicise issues related to water canals. Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Sindh has its water and Punjab has its own. No one is stealing water.

If there are concerns, they should be raised at the Council of Common Interests, which can be called by any Chief Minister, she added.