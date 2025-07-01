Govt set to end Rs 7.41 electricity relief package

ISLAMABAD: The federal government’s electricity relief package, which provided consumers with a Rs. 7.41 per unit reduction for three months, is set to conclude by July as the concerned authorities are not willing to extend it, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said that the electricity relief package, announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in April 2025, incorporated various adjustments to ease the financial burden on electricity consumers will no longer be available from August.

“I have come to share good news regarding Pakistan’s economic growth on the occasion of Eid. The promise made by Nawaz Sharif in the party manifesto has been fulfilled today,” PM Shehbaz said while announcing the package on April 4 this year.

The prime minister had also announced a reduction of Rs 7.59 rupees per unit for industries.

The electricity relief package included quarterly adjustments, with consumers receiving Rs. 1.90 per unit in the second quarter (April to June 2025) and Rs. 1.55 per unit in the third quarter (May to July 2025).

Additionally, adjustments for petroleum prices provided Rs. 1.71 per unit, and a fuel price adjustment offered Rs. 0.90 per unit during the same period.

The final Rs. 1.55 per unit relief for the third quarter will be reflected in consumers’ bills this month. The sources also indicated that the Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) for June, included in July bills, is likely to be negative.

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has already held a hearing on a request to increase electricity rates by Rs. 0.10 per unit for May’s FCA.