Electricity restored in flood-affected areas of Sindh: Power division

Federal Minister for power Khurrum Dastagir said on Sunday that electricity has been restored in most flood-affected areas of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the power division, the Power Minister said that load-shedding has been abolished in affected areas so that water pumps can work uninterrupted.

Khurram Dastagir is in Sindh for the past week and is monitoring the restoration of power in Flood-affected areas of the province.

However, a red alert has been issued as the Kabul river has filled up at an alarming rate. The water flow in the Kabul river near Nowshera has reached 3,15,000 cuesic.

River Sindh is also filled dangerously as it is facing a lower level flooding at Tarbeela with 2,88,000 cuesic water while the flow at Kala Bagh has reached 4,23,000.

