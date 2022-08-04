Electricity shortfall reaches 6,997MW

ISLAMABAD: The citizens were reeled under the 10-hour-long prolonged electricity outages as the power shortfall increased to 6,997 megawatts (MW), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Power Division recorded the total power generation capacity at 22,003MW against the demand of 29,000MW after the shortfall.

Sources told ARY News that 7,660MW was being generated from water, 9,500MW from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), 1,000MW from government thermal plants, 2,785MW from nuclear plants, 757MW and 133MW from wind and solar plants respectively.

Sources further said that 88MW of electricity was being generated from bagasse power plants. They said decreased power generation has also led to an increase in unannounced load-shedding periods.

Read More: NEPRA decides on another hike in power tariff

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has announced multiple deadlines previously to end loadshedding in the country, however, they have yet to materialize owing to multiple reasons cited by the ministers including higher fuel prices and delay in maintenance of the power plants.

Comments