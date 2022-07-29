Electricity shortfall stands at 6,000 MW in Pakistan

LAHORE: The electricity shortfall in the country on Friday remained at 6,000 megawatts, reducing the gap between production and demand owing to improvement in weather conditions the country amid rainfall, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the power production remained at 22,000 MW in the country against the demand of 28,000 MW, resulting in a shortfall of 6,000 MW.

The duration of electricity loadshedding stood at five hours in urban centres and eight hours in rural areas.

The shortfall in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) remained at 300 MW, resulting in three to four hours of loadshedding in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has announced multiple deadlines previously to end loadshedding in the country, however, they have yet to materialize owing to multiple reasons cited by the ministers including higher fuel prices and delay in maintenance of the power plants.

Recently, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik in Islamabad and Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir announced an increase of 3.50 rupees per unit in power tariff.

“There will be another increase of 3.50 rupees per unit from next month whilst in the month of October, the tariff will be increased by ninety paise per unit,” Khurram Dastagir said.

He said the increase in the electricity tariff will not have an impact on the poorest consumers. He said the consumers are already paying a big portion of this increase in the form of fuel surcharge. He said this fuel surcharge will now be reflected in the tariff.

