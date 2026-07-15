Electricity shutdown announced for five days in THESE areas

The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has announced a five-day schedule of electricity outages in numerous areas to facilitate maintenance, repair, and development work on the electricity distribution network.

According to a notification issued by the Sub-Divisional Officer Construction, electricity supply will remain suspended on 15, 19, 22, 26, and 29 July.

The power outages are scheduled to take place from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on the specified dates.

GEPCO said the temporary suspension of power will affect areas connected to the Kalowal and Downstream feeders.

The GEPCO administration has advised consumers in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements in advance, including storing sufficient water and planning for any essential electricity needs, to minimize inconvenience during the scheduled outages.