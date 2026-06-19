The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has issued a schedule for temporary power shutdown across numerous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Province of Pakistan, during the remaining days of June.

The power supply company said that the shutdown is due to vital repair and maintenance work at various grid stations.

A notification issued by PESCO states that electricity supply will remain suspended from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 22 June, 25, and 29 June, 2026 in areas the Zintara, Shahi Bagh Express, Hasan Garhi, Shahi Bagh, Rashidabad, and Shami Road feeders.

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Electricity supply from the PAF Base Grid Station will also remain suspended during the same hours on the same dates.

The PESCO notification added that at Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station, electricity will be unavailable from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 22 June, 25 and 29 June, 2026. Consumers connected to the New Budh Bair, Masho Gagar, Baldher, Sarband, Sheikhan, Shahab Khel, and AWT feeders will be affected by the electricity shutdown.

According to the notification, power supply will also remain suspended at Rajar Grid Station, from 07:00 AM to 12:00 noon on 22 June, 2026.

Meanwhile, consumers connected to the Ajab Ghar feeder from Pabbi Grid Station will face outages from 06:00 AM to 12:00 noon daily from 22 June 2026 to 27 June 2026.

PESCO added that electricity supply to the relevant feeders connected to Nowshera Industrial Grid Station will also remain suspended from 06:00 AM to 12:00 PM each day from 22 June to 27 June 2026.

In Mardan, power outages are scheduled from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 20 June, 21, 27, and 28 June 2026.

The Shah Dhand, Colonel Jawad Khan Shaheed, Tawoos Babini, Rural 1 and 2, Garhi Kapura, Lassen Tobacco Factory, New Par Hoti, Jagan Nath, Toru, New Baghdadi, Bala Garhi, Garhi Daulatzai, Eidgah, Dand Baba, Doranabad, Shankar, Gajju Khan and Malakand Road feeders will be affected.

PESCO advised residents in the affected areas to plan their daily routine and store sufficient water to avoid any inconvenience during the scheduled electricity outages.