KARACHI: Electricity supply has resumed in Karachi’s North Karachi Sector 5C-1, according to a K-Electric (KE) spokesperson.

“The area had experienced a power outage due to a scheduled maintenance shutdown, which has now been successfully completed and restored,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Maintaining the electrical infrastructure is essential for ensuring a reliable power supply.”

The power utility urged the citizens to contact KE through its social media platforms.