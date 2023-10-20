Electricity tariff likely to go up again in Pakistan

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday received the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) request to jack up the electricity tariff by 55 paisas per unit.

According to details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the CPPA plea on November 1. The recent increase in electricity tariff has been sought for the month of September under monthly fuel adjustment.

The CPPA said in September 12.92 billion electric units were produced at the cost of Rs7.61/ unit, while the reference cost for September was fixed at Rs7.7 per unit.

In September, 37.55 per cent of electricity in Pakistan was produced from hydel, 11.08 per cent from local coal and 4.83 per cent from imported coal.

7.54% of total power was produced from local gas while 15.95 per cent of power generation in Pakistan was made through imported RLNG.

The approval from the NEPRA will put an additional burden of Rs8.37 billion on the power consumers.

Separately, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday concluded a public hearing on K-Electric’s Power Acquisition Programme (PAP) for FY2024 to FY2030.

The key objective of the Power Acquisition Programme is to develop a long-term capacity expansion plan for KE’s service territory and meet the energy demand in a reliable and sustainable manner while maximizing the use of renewable and indigenous resources.