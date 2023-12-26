Electricity tariff likely to hike by Rs4.66/unit

ISLAMABAD: Electricity prices are likely to be hiked by Rs4.66 per unit as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to take up CPPA’s appeal tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), over 702 million electricity units were produced in November at the cost of Rs9.44 per unit.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has appealed to increase the price of electricity for November fuel price adjustment and arrears.

It has been stated in the petition that during November, the production of electricity from water was 36.5 per cent, and the production from nuclear was more than 20%.

In addition, the production of electricity from local coal was 13.08 per cent and from imported coal it was over 6% in November.

While the electricity generation by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was 10.6% and the share of electricity generation from local gas was 9.2%.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the CPPA petition tomorrow.

Earlier it emerged that on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demands, Pakistan jacked up electricity and gas tariffs in 2023, causing an additional burden of over Rs2,200 billion on the consumers.