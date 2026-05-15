The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has uncovered a new method of electricity theft during a major enforcement operation in Lahore.

In a statement issued by the company spokesperson, officials said the raid exposed the use of remote-control devices to manipulate electricity meters and steal power.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt.

According to the statement, LESCO teams raided an industrial electricity connection in the Shahdara area and arrested two suspects allegedly involved in operating meters through remote-control devices, causing losses of approximately Rs6.5 million to the power utility.

Officials said the enforcement team seized cables, meters and a transformer from the site during the operation.

The statement further said that Northern Circle SE Muhammad Muzammil, along with the Jia Musa surveillance and M&T teams, were commended by the LESCO chief executive for their efforts.

The LESCO chief executive added that the company’s crackdown against electricity thieves is being intensified, with indiscriminate operations continuing across the region.

Earlier, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) took strict action against its employees involved in power theft.

As per details, a many as 101 employees were sacked within the last six months for their alleged involvement in power theft.

According to a LESCO spokesperson, 10 employees had been arrested so far, while multiple employees have been forcibly retired after grave charges were proven against them.