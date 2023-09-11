Electricity thieves get more than Rs350mln in fines

In a crackdown to combat electricity theft, a total of 800,000 units of stolen electricity were detected, leading to fines of more than Rs 350 million in account of power theft nationwide, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a bid to curb power theft, the task force – formed by the interim government – registered a total of 1,529 First Information Reports (FIRs), while 4,702 cases of electricity theft were being exposed across the country.

The Secretary power division revealed that at least 194 individuals were apprehended during the operation, while an employee of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) was also arrested for assisting in power theft.

The power division officials further revealed that the most significant cases of electricity theft were detected in the regions served by the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

As MEPCO reported 1,317 cases of electricity theft, with FIRs lodged against 556 individuals, while LESCO disclosed 1,159 cases and registered 715 FIRs.

Meanwhile, Other regions affected by electricity theft included Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) with 128 cases, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) with 201 cases, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) with 95 cases.

The crackdown extended further to Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), where 296 cases were reported, meanwhile, a total of 627 cases of power theft were unearthed at Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).