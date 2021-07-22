At least 18 injured after electricity transformer explodes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: At least 18 persons got injured on Thursday after the explosion of an electricity transformer in Hyderabad’s Unit 8 due to the negligence of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), ARY News reported.

An electricity transformer has exploded in the busy street of Hyderabad on Eid’s second day, leaving at least 18 people injured due to the spill of burning oil.

The wounded citizens were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital by the rescue teams. The affected people said that medicines to treat burns were unavailable at the hospital.

Relatives of the injured persons have also censured the hospital’s administration over the delay in starting medical treatment.

According to the hospital administration, 18 wounded were taken to the burns ward. It added that 17 out of 18 injured were shifted to Karachi for medical treatment.

According to HESCO’s spokesperson, two line men have also been injured in the transformer explosion when they were checking the load. The spokesperson added that the explosion occurred when the technical team members shifted the load after installing the transformer’s jumper.

A Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Nadeem Siddiqui blamed Hesco for exhibiting negligence which led to the explosion of the transformer. He also criticised the Sindh government for the lack of facilities in Hyderabad’s Civil Hospital for treating burn patients.

He said that the seriously wounded citizens were being shifted to Karachi for getting medical assistance.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed authorities to provide the best medical services to the wounded persons. He directed the health secretary to ensure the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff at the hospitals.

He issued directives to the Hyderabad deputy commissioner to arrange ambulances to shift the injured persons to the burns ward besides summoning an inquiry report.