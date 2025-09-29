Saudi Arabia expands gaming push with $55 billion Electronic Arts buyout

Video game giant Electronic Arts (EA) announced Monday it would be acquired by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund for $55 billion, in what EA said would be the largest all-cash private equity buyout in history.

The consortium also includes US investment firms Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, the Miami-based firm founded by Jared Kushner, former White House advisor and son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

“This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work,” Electronic Arts Chairman and CEO Andrew Wilson said of the company’s employees in a statement, adding the deal would help “unlock new opportunities on a global stage.”

EA, known for popular franchises including FIFA soccer games, Madden NFL, The Sims and Battlefield, reported revenue of $7.5 billion in its most recent fiscal year.

The acquisition is expected to close in early 2026 and requires approval from Electronic Arts shareholders and regulatory authorities.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF, which already holds a 9.9 percent stake in EA, will roll over its existing investment as part of the transaction.

The deal will be financed through approximately $36 billion in equity from the consortium members and $20 billion in debt committed by JPMorgan Chase.

Upon completion, Electronic Arts will be delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange and remain headquartered in Redwood City, California, under Wilson’s continued leadership.

The deal marks PIF’s latest major investment in the gaming sector as Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil revenues.

Also Read: Games industry in search of new winning combo at Gamescom 2025

In other news, the global games industry gathers for the vast Gamescom trade fair in Cologne, with hopes that upcoming heavy-hitters like “GTA VI” can help the industry escape its doldrums.

Tuesday’s opening night event will show off major releases slated for the months ahead, with the starring role going to “Black Ops 7” — the new instalment in the sprawling “Call of Duty” saga.

Trade visitors will have Wednesday to peruse the stands and make connections, before tens of thousands of enthusiastic gamers are unleashed on the vast salon from Thursday to Sunday.

Last year’s Gamescom drew almost 335,000 people to the Cologne exhibition centre, where studios lay on vast stands with consoles or PCs offering hands-on play with the latest releases.