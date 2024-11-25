Elephant Madhubala to be shifted to Safari Park tomorrow

Madhubala, a 16-year-old elephant in Pakistan, undergoing solitary confinement at Karachi Zoo will be relocated to Safari Park tomorrow, said Four Paws on Monday.

According to Four Paws, arrangements to shift the lone elephant at the Karachi Zoo have been completed and she will be shifted to the Safari Park tomorrow, where she will unite with other elephants Sonia and Malika after 15 years.

The training of the elephant’s entering and exiting the container has been completed, the Four Paws said and added that efforts underway to ensure route clearance during shifting of the giant mammal.

After shifting Madhubala to Safari Park tomorrow, a ceremony is also expected to take place.

Read more: Pakistan’s Madhubala elephant gets relief after years of dental pain

With the arrival of the Madhubala elephant at Safari Park, the number of elephants will be three.

Madhubala is one of four African elephants treated in Karachi by an eight-member team from the global animal welfare group Four Paws in 2022.

The elephant was suffering for years from a dental infection and pain caused by a broken tusk.

The Four Paws also relocated Kaavan – an elephant dubbed the world’s loneliest – to Cambodia from Islamabad in 2020.