Eleven killed as skydiving plane crashes just after taking off in northeast France

Eleven people have died after a skydiving plane crashed a few minutes after taking off from the city of Nancy in northeast France on Sunday June 28, 2026.

What happened

The German registered Pilatus PC-6 aircraft plummets down at 11:00 (10:00GMT) on Sunday during a skydive jump. Officials said the aircraft came down “almost vertically, right next to a residential development” on a cycle track near the Auchan supermarket in Tomblaine, on the outskirts of Nancy.

“I don’t remember a tragedy of this magnitude,” the town’s mayor, Herv Feron, said.

No bystanders were injured.

Who was on the aircraft

The five trainee students on board were on their first sky-diving jump when their plane went down. The six other victims of the crash were flight instructors, as well as the pilot. They were identified as local trainee nurses taking part in an organised first time parachute jumping experience.

The plane was reportedly hired in Germany from a company specialising in introductory jumps.

Emergency services rushing to scene

The fire and police departments quickly deployed approximately 50 personnel to the area and a cordon was set up around the accident site on Rue Salvador Allende to prevent any unnecessary public access. “I express my full support to the loved ones of the deceased and their families, to the victims,” French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said as he began his trip to Nancy.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot called the disaster a “terrible tragedy”. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.