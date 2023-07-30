Eleven labourers injured as factory’s roof collapses in Karachi

KARACHI: At least eleven labourers were injured when a factory’s roof collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, roof of a factory, located in Korangi’s P&T Colony, trapping labourers under the rubble.

Getting information about the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved at least 11 workers from the rubble in the injured condition.

The police said due to Sunday, the number of workers in the two-storey factory building was less.

Earlier, a factory in Landhi’s Export Processing Zone took a hit as a container collided with its walls resulting in the roof collapsing over laborers.

Rescue teams including Sindh Rangers personnel reached the scene to secure the site and rescue men stuck under the rubble of the roof.

According to the details, at least three people have been safely rescued from under the collapsed roof while efforts to free the rest of the two workers are underway