Elijah Wood surprises couple at Hobbit-themed wedding

The actor who portrayed Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Elijah Wood, made an unforgettable appearance at a couple’s Hobbit-themed wedding on the iconic Hobbiton movie set, delighting fans and guests alike.

In a heartwarming video posted on Monday on the official TikTok account of Hobbiton, Wood arrives casually dressed in a windbreaker and jeans amid a crowd of attendees clad in elaborate Middle-earth costumes.

The bride and groom, standing at an altar in front of one of the preserved Hobbit holes, react with audible shock, exclaiming, “Oh my God!” as Wood walks down the aisle to join them.

Posing for photos with the stunned pair, Wood remarks, “This is amazing, and everyone is dressed as hobbits!”. He keeps his visiting brief to avoid overshadowing the couple’s special day, departing after a quick exchange where the groom expresses profound gratitude.

The wedding, held on the 12-acre site that served as the Shire in the films, celebrates the couple’s shared passion for J.R.R. Tolken’s fantasy universe. While details of Wood’s involvement remains unclear speculation suggests he may be in New Zealand for upcoming filming on , a new Lord of the Rings project, The Hunt for Gollum.

Fans flooded social media with enthusiastic responses. Instagram user Sugrdausee noted, “I read on a different post that the photographer spotted him and asked him to join. He didn’t want to impose, but she assured them the couple would love it”. Others praised Wood’s humility: Isabellemarielouise commented, “Love the idea of him just regularly casually visiting Hobbiton whenever”, while Mathew_barker_ writer added, “If anything could possibly make your wedding day just that bit more than perfect, it would be that! And what a location to be married in the first place!”. Lijeyeshaveit called it “so pure”, saying, “I would have been flipping out. Elijah is the sweetest!”.

Hobbit, originally built for the 2001 Lord of the Rings films, faced demolition after production wrapped in 2000, with only 17 out of 39 Hobbit holes spared due to growing public interest. In officially opened as a tourist attraction in 2002, offering guided tours. Jackson turned in 2009 to expand the set for the The Hobbit trilogy and today 44 structures remain, drawing visitors from around the world to this slice of Middle earth.