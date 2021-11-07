Elite dhol player Pappu Sain passes away

LAHORE: Renowned dhol player Pappu Sain on Sunday passed away after a prolonged illness, ARY News reported.

Hew was admitted to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) for the last 30 days, where he breathed his last on Sunday morning, confirmed the doctors.

The doctors said the renowned dhol player passed away due to accumulation of water in his stomach. Sain, who was suffering from liver problems for over two years, was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated.

The media reports had claimed that the transplant and the entire treatment of Pappu Sain could cost around Rs5 million for which Sain’s family had appealed to the government and chief minister to bear the expenses.

Last month, the Punjab government had provided Rs200,000 financial assistance to renowned Pappu Sain.

Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro visited the drum artist in the hospital and presented the cheque to him.

Pappu Sain has been diagnosed with liver cancer. On the occasion, the Minister said that instructions have been issued to the health department for the provision of comprehensive care to the patient.

