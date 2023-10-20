‘Elite’ renewed for one final season at Netflix

Netflix has renewed its long-running Spanish teen thriller series ‘Elite’ for one final season, the streaming giant confirmed on Wednesday.

Just two days ahead of the premiere of season 7, Netflix confirmed in a post on the micro-blogging site X, formerly called Twitter, that the Spanish language teen drama series ‘Elite’ will return with final season 8.

“Élite has been renewed for an eighth and final season — and Season 7 premieres this Friday,” announced the streamer. Élite has been renewed for an eighth and final season — and Season 7 premieres this Friday! pic.twitter.com/sVNwrCvsd9 — Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2023 “We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of Élite,” said Carlos Montero, the series creator, at the press conference for the upcoming season. “We ended on a high note.”

He continued, “Jaime [Vaca – co-showrunner for the season], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons.”

“Élite changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it,” Montero added.

Co-created by Montero with Dario Madrona for Netflix, the long-running series, set in the fictional high school of Las Encinas, follows the relationships between three working-class students, enrolled at the elite school through a scholarship program, and their wealthy classmates.

The eight-episodic debut season of ‘Elite’ was released on Netflix in 2018.

