Elizabeth Berkley Opens Up About Hollywood ‘Lockout’ After Showgirls Flop

Elizabeth Berkley recently shared the harsh fallout she faced after starring in the 1995 movie Showgirls. The controversial film, which followed a young woman’s pursuit of fame as a Las Vegas showgirl, was a critical and commercial failure, with Berkley bearing the brunt of the backlash.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed how the criticism left her feeling isolated and “locked out” of Hollywood. “For two years, I wasn’t allowed to audition,” she said, describing the pain of being sidelined from an industry she loved.

Despite promoting Showgirls solo across ten countries, Berkley faced cruel attacks. “I couldn’t understand how people could be so harsh, but I’m tough,” she said, emphasizing her resilience. She wished for support, noting, “I believed in my work and hoped someone would stand up for me.” Her determination prevailed: “I’m not a quitter. I wanted to be heard.”

From Flop to Cult Classic

While Showgirls was initially a critical and commercial failure, it has since gained a surprising second life as a cult classic. Berkley expressed pride in the film’s transformation, noting its enduring popularity with new audiences. “It’s amazing to think that this movie, which in the ‘90s you thought might die on a video shelf at Blockbuster, is now this massive cult classic,” she told Good Morning America. Fans continue to revisit and draw inspiration from the film, a fact that Berkley finds both surprising and gratifying.

Recalling a recent encounter with fans from Spain at the Academy Museum, Berkley shared how they were unaware of the movie’s controversial history. “They just thought it was always embraced and celebrated,” she said, highlighting how younger audiences have embraced Showgirls without the baggage of its initial reception.