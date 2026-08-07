Elizabeth Hurley explains why she won’t relocate to the US for Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are proving that distance is no obstacle to romance. Despite sharing a close bond since early 2025, the 61-year-old British actress and the 64-year-old country music icon have decided against moving in together full-time, opting instead to maintain a balanced, transatlantic lifestyle between the UK and the United States.

Balancing Life Across the Pond

In a recent conversation with E! News, the Austin Powers star revealed that maintaining dual bases works seamlessly for the couple. While Cyrus has call signs deep in Tennessee, Hurley remains deeply attached to her rural home in Herefordshire, West Midlands.

“We’re really enjoying trying to get this balance between America and the UK,” Hurley shared, noting that Cyrus’s 35-year residency in Tennessee fits naturally with her own love for British countryside living.

Despite their high-profile careers, both partners prefer low-key routines over bustling social schedules. Hurley highlighted that their quiet lifestyles align far more than outsiders might expect, centered around nature, landscaping, and outdoor activities.

Inside Their Low-Key Country Romance

While public perception often paints celebrities as constant partygoers, Hurley and Cyrus spend much of their time off the grid. Their shared hobbies include:

Wildlife & Bird-Watching: The couple recently spotted nesting goshawks—a rare raptor species in the UK—and adopted two tortoises.

Outdoor Projects: Hurley enjoys gardening and tree maintenance, while Cyrus frequently writes music outdoors.

Romantic Gestures: Cyrus gift-wrapped a giant tepee for Hurley’s birthday, creating a secluded retreat on her property where the couple relaxes.

Hurley jokingly described Cyrus as the more inherently romantic partner, recounting how he writes love songs under the trees while she manages property upkeep nearby.

From Co-Stars to Partners: How It Began

The duo first crossed paths on the set of the 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise. Although they shared few scenes, Cyrus recalled an immediate connection and lighthearted chemistry.

They reconnected in 2024 during a challenging period following the breakdown of Cyrus’s marriage to singer Firerose. What began as supportive friendship and shared laughter gradually evolved into a deeper relationship, with the couple going public in April 2025.

Their relationship also blends closely with their respective families. Over the summer of 2026, the couple attended London concerts by Cyrus’s daughters, Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus. Hurley’s 24-year-old son, Damian Hurley, has also spent time with the couple during joint trips and family gatherings.