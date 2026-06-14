Elizabeth Olsen is preparing to embrace motherhood. The WandaVision star has sparked excitement after being photographed showing off her baby bump during a lunch outing in Los Angeles in June 2026, signalling that she and husband Robbie Arnett are expecting their first child together.

True to form, the couple have yet to make an official announcement, choosing instead to keep the milestone largely out of the public eye.

The surprise moment Olsen revealed she was married

Long before confirming their wedding, Olsen left fans stunned when she casually referred to Arnett as her “husband” during a 2021 interview.

While chatting with Kaley Cuoco for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the actress mentioned that Arnett had placed a Little Miss Magic book in the background of her video call, prompting a playful exchange that unexpectedly revealed their marital status.

The revelation quickly sparked headlines, as the couple had never publicly announced their marriage.

Secret elopement before the pandemic

A year later, Olsen finally shed light on the mystery surrounding their relationship.

Speaking in a 2022 interview, the actress revealed that she and Arnett had quietly eloped before the COVID-19 pandemic and later held a wedding celebration with family and friends.

Despite the growing public interest, Olsen admitted she had simply never felt the need to discuss the details publicly.

A romance that blossomed away from Hollywood’s spotlight

Olsen and Arnett first fuelled dating rumours in March 2017 after being spotted together in New York City.

Unlike many celebrity couples, they have consistently kept their relationship private, making only occasional public appearances together.

Their romance reached a major milestone in 2019 when reports emerged that Arnett had proposed after three years of dating.

Who is Robbie Arnett?

While he may not be as recognisable as his Hollywood wife, Arnett has enjoyed a successful career in the music industry.

He is a founding member of indie-pop band Milo Greene, which released several well-received albums and gained attention for its distinctive sound.

Over the years, the band’s music has appeared in films and television series, helping establish Arnett as a respected musician and songwriter.

More than a musician

Arnett’s work extends beyond performing.

He has also worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, earning credits as a music coordinator and contributing to various film and television projects.

His creative interests have expanded further in recent years, with Olsen revealing that he has increasingly focused on writing alongside his music career.

Their British chapter

In 2021, the couple temporarily relocated to London while Olsen filmed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The move proved to be a memorable experience, with Olsen later describing their life together in Richmond as a “British dream”.

The quieter pace of life allowed both of them to focus on their creative projects while enjoying time away from Hollywood.

A creative partnership beyond marriage

Their relationship is not limited to their personal lives.

Olsen and Arnett have also become successful collaborators, co-authoring the children’s book series Hattie Harmony.

The stories focus on helping young readers manage anxiety and everyday worries, drawing inspiration from challenges both authors experienced while growing up.

Why the books mean so much to them

Both Olsen and Arnett have spoken openly about dealing with anxiety earlier in life.

Olsen has reflected on experiencing panic attacks in her twenties, while Arnett has shared how frequent moves during childhood contributed to feelings of uncertainty and fear.

Those experiences became the foundation for the Hattie Harmony series, which promotes emotional wellbeing, confidence and self-kindness among young readers.

A new chapter begins

Now, with a baby on the way, Olsen and Arnett are entering an exciting new phase of their lives.

After years of carefully guarding their privacy, the couple appear ready to focus on family life while continuing to pursue their creative passions—proving that some of Hollywood’s strongest relationships thrive far away from the spotlight.