Elizabeth Olsen shares the secret behind being staying focused, creative during work

Elizabeth Olsen is opening up about the simple daily habit that helps her stay calm, focused and creatively inspired: journaling.

Speaking at the Los Angeles screening of her upcoming film Eternity on November 5, the 36-year-old actress told People that she has been journaling consistently for the past three years.” Sometimes it’s just what happened yesterday. Sometimes it’s about what I’m reading. Sometimes it’s about work. It’s kind of everything”.

The WandaVision star, who attended the event with her husband Robbie Arnett, added that she’s kept up the habit for three years.

She elaborated, “It’s just a way to slow everything down”. Olsen also said, “You slow down your thoughts when you start writing by hand.”

Olsen further explained that journaling often helps her creative process, too. “I have three different journals,” she said. “I have a work journal that’s separate for creating a character. And sometimes I have to translate what’s in a personal journal to my work journal.”

In Eternity, directed by David Freyne, Olsen plays Joan, a woman caught between two versions of the afterlife, one with her first husband (played by Callum Turner) and another with her second (Miles Teller).

Making the film, Olsen said, reminded her “of the relationships we have with people and how they continue.” It made her think about “the people in your life that maybe you haven’t seen in 15 years” and how they connect to the person you’ve become.

Eternity opens in theatres on November 26.