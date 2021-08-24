Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson amid Disney lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen has come out in support of her Avengers co-star Scarlett Johannson amid her lawsuit against Disney for breach of contract, reported Variety.

Talking to Vanity Fair in a joint interview with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, Olsen said, “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘Good for you Scarlett’.” Sudeikis also echoed her statement saying that Johannson’s fight with Disney “is appropriately bad-ass and on brand.”

When asked whether they are worried about the “theatrical experience, in the way that COVID has changed how movies are being released at this point”, Olsen said she wasn’t worried for Johannson in that regard but more for smaller releases.

“I’m worried about a bunch of things. Not worried on Scarlett’s behalf. But I’m worried about small movies (not) getting the opportunity to be seen in theatres. That was already a thing pre-COVID. I like going to the movies and I don’t necessarily want to see only an Oscar contender or a blockbuster. I would like to see art films and art house theatres,” she said.

Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie Black Widow, sued Disney in July, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theatres.

Disney said there was “no merit” to the lawsuit, saying it had complied with her contract. It added in a statement that the release of the movie on its streaming platform had “significantly enhanced her (Johansson’s) ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date.”