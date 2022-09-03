Elizabeth Olsen will appear in House of the Dragon: report

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen has reportedly been cast to play a role in future episodes of Game of Thrones‘ prequel House of the Dragon.

A report by Max Blizz Entertainment Hub will play an undisclosed character in the show.

House of The Dragon is available for streaming on HBO Max. It became the OTT platform’s biggest premiere. The viewership went up by two per cent in the second episode.

It is pertinent to mention that Elizabeth Olsen had tried her luck to work on Game of Thrones. She auditioned for the role of the main protagonist Daenerys Targaryen.

She said it was an “awful experience”.

“Yes, I auditioned for Game of Thrones,” she said. “I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script. I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn’t get a callback.”

House of the Dragon, which is set 200 years before the events in the novel series A Song Of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, streamed from August 21.

Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen.

Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans portray Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon Targaryen, Lord Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Otto Hightower.

