Elizabeth Oslen intends to come back to MCU

Iconic Elizabeth Olsen has recently claimed that she always intended to make a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a shared universe of superhero films and TV shows.

“It is something that I love, and it’s something I always want to return to,” the actress Elizabeth Olsen remarked in a panel discussion at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

“I think the thing that’s been so special about the past five years is I’ve gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would.” the iconic figure further added.

The Love & Death star Elizabeth said that there are still character throughlines that have happened in the comics that I would love to perform, which I believe the followers also expected.

“I mean, these movies aren’t for critics; these movies are for fans,” Olsen concluded.

However, the iconic diva starred as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the movie Captain America: Civil War, which means it was almost a decade ago, in 2016.

Elizabeth’s role received a standalone limited series with Wanda Vision in 2021, for which she received an Emmy nomination.

Read More: WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen picks afterlife husband in ‘Eternity’ trailer

Moreover, Wanda’s final appearance was in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actor has since stated that the character passed away.

“It’s really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it,” she added for the part.

“Very few, I feel like, get to be a part of franchises that, I know, we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial,” the iconic Elizabeth Olsen ended the conversation.

Earlier this year, A24 on Tuesday shared the trailer for ‘Eternity,’ a romantic comedy starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner.