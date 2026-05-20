Ella Bleu Travolta: Inside the life of John Travolta’s daughter

Actress and singer Ella Bleu Travolta just went to the Cannes Film Festival with her dad, John Travolta, to promote their joint movie, Propeller: One-Way Night Coach, which will be available on Apple TV. The promotional event took place ahead of the movie’s streaming premiere on May 29, adding to the growing list of collaborative projects for the father-daughter duo.

As the daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu Travolta has been building a diverse career in the entertainment industry since childhood, showcasing her family’s strong creative roots. The aviation-focused film, which follows the journey of a young aircraft enthusiast, was written, directed, and narrated by John Travolta.

John Travolta has been highly supportive of his daughter’s career, recently using a social media update in April to highlight her appearance on the pink carpet at the 2026 Fashion US Awards. Speaking about his directorial debut, he urged fans to keep an eye out for her performance.

Following their marriage in 1991, the Travolta family began expanding, welcoming their first son, Jett Travolta, in 1992. Ella Bleu Travolta was later born on April 3, 2000. In 2010, the family welcomed their youngest son, Benjamin, following the devastating loss of 16-year-old Jett, who passed away from a seizure in 2009.