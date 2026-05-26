Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Hits 10 Weeks at No. 1

Ella Langley isn’t slowing down. Her breakout hit “Choosin’ Texas” has now spent 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing its place as one of the rare crossover smashes that dominates both pop and country charts.

A Record-Breaking Run

The Alabama singer-songwriter first sent the romantic ballad to the top on Valentine’s Day 2026. Since then, it’s become the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot 100 by a female country artist, and only the seventh country song recorded solely by a woman to ever hit No. 1 on the all-genre chart.

What makes it even rarer: only 4% of all No. 1 songs in the Hot 100’s 67-year history have reached 10 weeks or more at the top.

“Choosin’ Texas” now sits alongside Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”, and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” in that elite club.

It’s also one of just four songs to rule the Hot 100 for 10+ weeks while simultaneously sitting in the Hot Country Songs top five. The track has spent 25 weeks at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs alone.

Doubling Down on History

Langley isn’t stopping at No. 1. Her follow-up single “Be Her” is holding strong at No. 2, making her the first artist known primarily for country music to claim the Hot 100’s top two spots simultaneously for multiple weeks. She broke Morgan Wallen’s record from 2025, who held the top two for one week after I’m The Problem dropped.

The double-chart dominance comes right after Langley swept the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, winning all seven of her nominations – including Female Artist, Song, and Single of the Year.

Her seven wins in one night broke Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, and Faith Hill’s previous record of six.

From TikTok to the Top

“Choosin’ Texas” first went viral on TikTok before its October 2025 release as the lead single from Langley’s second album Dandelion. Co-written and co-produced with Miranda Lambert, the song blends Langley’s raw, Southern-rock-influenced storytelling with Lambert’s seasoned Nashville touch.

Langley says working with Lambert felt surreal. “I put her on my manifestation board to write a song with for two years in a row… next thing you know, you’re putting out the song and she’s a writer on it,” she told ABC Audio.

Lambert called it a win for country music’s universal appeal, saying the song gave “the music that we love… a big shot in the world”.

Dandelion debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April 2026, marking Langley’s first chart-topping album and the biggest streaming debut for a new country album by a female artist.

With 3.9M Instagram followers and 4.1M on TikTok, Langley has turned streaming momentum into chart history. And with “Choosin’ Texas” still holding strong, 2026 is shaping up to be her year.